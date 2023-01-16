Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - January 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Sagittarius | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically . Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
- Lucky Colour: White
- Lucky Number: 7
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city
Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti
Cops at this police station unwind with music
Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival
Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...
AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training