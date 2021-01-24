Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - January 24, 2021

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - January 24, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

  • Jan 24 2021, 02:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 02:43 ist
An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.

Lucky color: Saffron

Lucky number: 1

Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire

