Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 1
