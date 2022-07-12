Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - July 13, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 4
