Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - July 9, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending!
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 9
