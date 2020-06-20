Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - June 20, 2020

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - June 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2020, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 00:42 ist

If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Gem: Yellow Sapphire

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Horoscope
Sagittarius Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

 