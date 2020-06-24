Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - June 24, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - June 24, 2020

  • Jun 24 2020, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 00:45 ist

Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire

