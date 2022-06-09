Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - June 9, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 7
