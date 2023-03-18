Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – March 19, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Remote exoplanets could have life in 'terminator zones'
What happens when an AI chatbot stops loving you back?
World's deltas subsiding, says study
Rise of AI may result in new religions
The bohemian look: Where more is better
Doll up your homes
K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste
‘My family broke my relationships thrice’
B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers
Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report