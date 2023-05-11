Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number : 9
