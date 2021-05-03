Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - May 3 | Free Online Astrology

The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.
- Lucky color: Mustard
- Lucky number: 8
