Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – November 15, 2022

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – November 15, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 00:19 ist

Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves

Colour: Chocolate

Number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

