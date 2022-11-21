Sagittarius Daily Horoscope – November 21, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 9
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off
Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant
Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique
Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup
Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting
Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund
What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own