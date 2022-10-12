Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 13, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected
Colour: Ochre
Number: 3
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar
Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup
TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises
477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings
Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides
World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip