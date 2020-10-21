Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Mixed messages are making it difficult for you to understand who is accountable for recent events. Your health will be good. This period is also good for entertainment and in general having a good time.
Lucky color: Mango
Lucky number: 3
Lucky gem: Yellow Sapphire
Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain
Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India
Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive
Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?
'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now