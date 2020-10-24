Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2020

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 24, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 24 2020, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 00:45 ist

Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you!

Lucky colour: Coral  

Lucky number: 4

