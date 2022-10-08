Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 8, 2022

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - October 8, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2022, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 01:27 ist
Credit: Pixabay

Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves.

  • Lucky Colour: Chocolate
  • Lucky Number: 7

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sagittarius Horoscope
Zodiac
Horoscope

What's Brewing

Five reasons why Lionel Messi is football's GOAT

Five reasons why Lionel Messi is football's GOAT

'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category

'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

BTS members face possible military conscription

BTS members face possible military conscription

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

 