Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: Chrome.
Lucky Number: 9.
