Sagittarius Horoscope – February 23, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You are smart on the whole, but can be trusting of people who certainly need to be checked out a bit more.
Lucky Colour: Cream.
Lucky Number: 9.
