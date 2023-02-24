Sagittarius Horoscope – February 25, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind.
Lucky Colour: Lilac.
Lucky Number: 3.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey
I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments
Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover
How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff
Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive
Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets