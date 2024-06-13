‘Sailing the boat of happiness in a sea of sorrow’

People mostly talk about their paternal lineage, but I am a proud descendant of my maternal lineage. Many poets, including Bendre and Narasimhaswamy, have proudly talked about their mothers in their works. My mother became a widow at 18, and I have seen her torment as a young widow in society. She was a primary school teacher who showed me how to “sail the boat of happiness in a sea of sorrow”. These experiences have made me a soulful and compassionate poet.