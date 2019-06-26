Samsung brings Galaxy Watch Active, Fit series to India

Top mobile-maker Samsung launched the new line of Galaxy Watch Active and Fit smart wearable series in India.

The Galaxy Watch Active made its global debut in February along with the Galaxy S10 series and now, it finally comes to India.

It comes with the classic round and minimalistic design form factor with durable enclosure and numerous matching strap options. The Galaxy Watch Active boasts IP68 certification and MIL-STD-810G standards, tailor-made for trekkers. It is capable of sustaining wide-range of environmental conditions such as low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

It also boasts 5ATM certification, meaning you can take Galaxy Active for a deep sea diving, as the device can survive close to 50 meters (165 feet) underwater.

Samsung's new smart wearable also comes with a state-of-the-art blood pressure sensor, stress tracker with breathing exercise alert option, fitness tracking capabilities covering several exercises. It is also intuitive enough to auto-detect when the user run, bike, row, use the elliptical trainer or start a dynamic workout. The user can manually engage in more than 39 activities, set daily goals and monitor your progress, Samsung claims.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Active supports popular third-party fitness and music apps such as Under Armour, Spotify, and Strava. The user can also control Galaxy Watch Active with Bixby smart assistant with voice commands to perform functions including calling or send text messages without the need for the phone.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are easy-to-use smart wearables. Once paired with the companion phone, users will be able to see alerts and messages or check the widget which includes information synced straight from the smartphone —like alarm, calendar or weather—without ever needing to touch the mobile. When the user travels to a new time zone, your Galaxy Fit will also automatically display a dual-clock watch face to make it easier to manage your schedule, Samsung claims.



Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e; Picture credit: Samsung



They come with 5ATM certification and can automatically start tracking your activity when the user walks, run, bike, row, hop on the elliptical trainer or start a general dynamic workout. Consumers can pair the smart wearables to the phones and access rich tracker library of more than 90 different activities in the Samsung Health app.

In addition to physical workout tracking, Galaxy Fit and the Fit e offer enhanced sleep analysis and smart stress management so that the user can monitor their wellbeing at any time of the day. Both the fitness bands feature continuous heart rate monitoring, as well.

Galaxy Watch Active comes in four unique finishes – Black, Silver, Rose Gold and Deep Green-for Rs 19,990. Galaxy Fit is available in Silver and Black colours, while Galaxy Fit e comes in Black, White and Yellow colours. The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 2,590, respectively.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

Display: 11-inch (28mm) 360 x 360p AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G

OS: Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0

Compatibility: Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM

iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Processor: 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 Dual core

Memory (RAM+storage): 768MB RAM + 4GB Internal Memory

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, A-GPS/Glonass

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, Ambient Light

Battery: 230mAh

Charging type: WPC-based wireless charging

Strap: 20mm (interchangeable)

Dimensions: 39.5 x 39.5 x 10.5mm

Weight:25g

Colours: Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fit:

Display: 0.95-inch Full Color AMOLED with 120 x 240, 282ppi

Durability: 5ATM water resistance/MIL-STD 810G

OS: Realtime OS

Compatibility: Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM; Apple: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Processor: MCU Cortex M33F 96MHz + M0 16 MHz

Memory (RAM+storage): 512KB internal RAM, 2048KB external RAM, 32MB external ROM

Connectivity: Bluetooth E

Sensors: HRM (Heart Rate Monitor), Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Battery: 120mAh

Charging type: NFC Wireless

Colours: Black, Silver

Key specifications of Galaxy Fit e

Display: 0.74-inch PMOLED 64 x 128, 193 ppi

Durability: 5ATM water resistance/MIL-STD 810G

OS: Realtime OS

Compatibility: Samsung Galaxy, Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM; Apple: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

Processor: MCU Cortex M0 96MHz

RAM + Storage: 128KB internal RAM, 4MB external ROM

Connectivity: Bluetooth E

Sensors: HRM (Heart Rate Monitor), Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Battery: 70mAh

Charging type: Pogo

Colours: Black, White, Yellow