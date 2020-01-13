Samsung brings Galaxy XCover Pro phone for enterprises

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung unveiled Galaxy XCover Pro, a tailor-made phone for business owners.

The new Galaxy XCover Pro comes in thin and light form factor, but don't get fooled by the lightweight, as it comes with high durable ratings including IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certification, meaning it can survive a wide range of extreme weather conditions and also sustain underwater for up to 1.5meters for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it comes with lots of traditional enterprise device experience including mPOS (mobile Point-Of-Sale) Ready, an ergonomically placed fingerprint sensor at the side, Service LED light for portal connectivity status and there is an option to replace the battery as well.

The Galaxy XCover Pro also comes with two programmable keys to create custom actions with one click. "This functionality makes complicated workflows simple letting users open the scanner, turn on the flashlight or launch a CRM app all without swiping through apps, scrolling through menus, or even looking at the screen," Samsung said.

The Galaxy XCover Pro comes with a proprietary Samsung Knox security platform and the device boasts unique partner-enabled mobility solutions for use in a wide range of business scenarios, including the ability to integrate the newly announced walkie talkie capability in Microsoft Teams.

The phone can be integrated with hardware and software solutions of Infinite Peripherals, KOAMTAC, Scandit, and Visa. Retail associates can track inventory and process payments, with barcode scanning available. They can take advantage of ready-to-use mobile point of sale (mPOS) whose payment modules are available based on SDK for mPOS solution vendors, the company added.

Other stipulated features include a 6.4-inch full HD+ display, Android 10 OS, Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, 4GB+64GB storage (expandable) and a 4,050mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a 25MP+8MP dual camera on the back and a 13MP front snapper.

Initially, the Galaxy XCvoer Pro will be released in select parts of Europe on 31 January for €500 (approx Rs 39,403).

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro: Key features

Display: 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED, wet touch, glove mode

OS: Android 10

Processor: 2GHz Exynos 9611 octa-core

RAM+Storage: 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB

Rear camera: 25MP (AF, f/1.7) + 8MP (FF, f/2.2) with LED flash

Front: 13MP (with fixed focus, f/2.2)

Battery: 4,050 mAh, user-replaceable, Fast Charging (15W) via Pogo Pin

Add-ons: Dual SIM (Europe)/Single SIM (North America, but software update will be released later to activate second SIM), IP68 rating, 1.5m drop (MIL-STD 810G certified), fingerprint sensor (side), mPOS (mobile Point-Of-Sale) Ready, Two Programmable Hot Keys, Service LED,

Dimensions and weight: 159.9 X 76.7 X 9.94mm & 218g

There is no official word on whether it will be made available in India or not.

