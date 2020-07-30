Samsung brings new Galaxy M31s with quad-camera to India

Samsung has just released its latest addition to the Galaxy M smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy M31s. A step up from its predecessor, the Galaxy M31, which debuted in February, the M31s is predicted to compete with phones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 6 Pro.

The M31s runs on the latest Android 10 OS with Samsung’s One UI and comes with two distinct RAM options, a 6GB and an 8GB variant. It also sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with up to 420 nits of brightness.

A peek under the hood reveals an Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC(System-on-Chip), same as seen in the M31s’ predecessors. The phone has 128 GB of device storage and is compatible with any microSD card. It also packs a 6000mAh battery which can support reverse charging via the bundled 25 W charger in addition to charging through a USB Type- C cable.

Being exactly 9.3mm in thickness, the phones sleek design enables a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to its front face recognition feature.



The new Galaxy M31s series. Credit: Samsung India



The phone flaunts a pre-installed Intelli-Cam feature and hole-punch cameras aimed to capture the perfect selfie. It is also equipped with a quad rear camera setup; which boasts a main 64MP with a Sony IMX682 sensor having f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 12MP secondary sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera set-up goes on to include a 5MP depth shooter and a 5MPl macro shooter. With a front-facing camera of 32MP, the M31s can shoot 4K videos and supports hyper-lapse, slow-mo videos, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.

The dual SIM( type: nano) phone also includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Available in two colours-Mirage Blue and Mirage Black, the basic variety of the M31s that comes with a 6GB RAM costs Rs 19,499 while the more premium option, equipped with an 8GB RAM goes for a sum of Rs 21,499.

The Samsung M31s will go for sale on Amazon India on August 6, coinciding with the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale and will also be available for purchase on Samsung Shop.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs competition:

Samsung's new Galaxy M31s will be up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Nokia 7.2 Android One, Vivo V19, and Realme X2, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.