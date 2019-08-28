Samsung Galaxy A10s with dual-camera debuts in India

After launching the flagship Galaxy Note10 series, the world's leading mobile-maker Samsung released the budget Galaxy A10s in India.

The new Galaxy A10s made its global debut in early August and now, has finally made its way to the Indian stores.

It flaunts a massive 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720p) TFT Infinity-V display. On the back, it features a polycarbonate-based shell with a fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it houses an octa-core (2.0GHz quad-core + 1.5GHz quad-core) processor, Android Pie OS, 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

The Galaxy A10s comes with dual 13MP (F1.8 aperture) + 2MP(F2.4 aperture) camera on the back with LED flash and an 8MP (F2.0 aperture) selfie shooter on the front with face unlock support.

The Galaxy A10s base model (with 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage) is priced Rs 9,499. On the other hand, the top-end variant (with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage) costs Rs 10,499. The Galaxy A10s will be available in three colour options — Green, Blue and Black-- in leading e-commerce portals, Samsung Opera House and other retail chains across India from August 28 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A10s vs rivals

The new Galaxy A10s will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series, recently launched Realme 5 and HTC Wildfire X, among others.

