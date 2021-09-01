Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G with quad-camera launched in India

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday (September 1) launched a premium 5G phone Galaxy A52s in India.

The new Galaxy A52s sports a matte back with haze finish on the back and comes with IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. This means the device can survive up to 1-metre freshwater for close to 30 minutes.

It comes in three colours – Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet.

On the front, it features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED screen with an Infinity-O Display design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor backed by Adreno 642L GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Type-C fast charger in-box.

Also, the Galaxy A52s supports 12 5G bands-- N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, and N78.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor + 5MP depth sensor + 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 32MP (f/2.2) front snapper.



The new Galaxy A52s 5G. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's new Galaxy A52s 5G comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 35,999 and Rs 37,499, respectively.

As part of the launch offer, consumers can avail of cashback of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions. Also, they opt for an exchange offer to avail additional Rs 3,000 discount by trading in their old smartphone.

