Samsung Galaxy M02s with triple camera launched in India

Rohit KVN,
  • Jan 07 2021, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 15:59 ist

World's leading handset-maker Samsung on Thursday (January 7) unveiled Galaxy M02s, the company's first phone of the year in India.

The new Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (1560 × 720p) screen with an Infinity V design. It features Android 10-based One UI 2.0 powered by 14nm class 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card.

It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with  15W adaptive fast charging technology. Other features include dual-SIM slots, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and GLONASS.

The notable aspect of the new Galaxy M02s is the photography hardware. It boasts a triple camera module-- 13MP + 2MP depth + 2MP macro with f/2.4 aperture and LED flashlight. On the front, it features 5MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung's new budget phone comes in Blue, Red, and Black colours and will be offered in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively on Amazon, Samsung E-Store and leading retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M02s vs competition
The Galaxy M02s will be up against the popular Redmi 9 series, Realme 5i, Techno, and Infinix mobiles. 

