Samsung Galaxy Note10: Expected price, specs and more

After weeks of speculations, world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung is all geared up to unveil the much-awaited new-generation flagship phone dubbed as Galaxy Note10 series in the New York City later this week on August 7.

Recent reports have indicated that the South Korean consumer technology behemoth has incorporated major upgrades in Galaxy Note9 series. We have leafed through reliable sources and stitched together a list of specifications, which are likely to make the final cut in the Galaxy Note10 and also what price range it be retailed in the global markets.

Design and display:

As per leaked images of the Galaxy Note10 series, Samsung is expected to bring two models with varying screen sizes. One, a generic Galaxy Note10 model with a 6.3-inch display and top-end Galaxy Note10+ with a 6.8-inch screen.

Both the variants will have the same design having super AMOLED QuadHD+ display with Infinity-O Display. Except for the small circular space in the top center for the front camera, rest is expected to be a fully functional display with more than 91-percent screen-to-body ratio. It will also boast ultra-sonic in-screen fingerprint sensor in the front panel.

On the back, the Galaxy Note10 series is said to boast premium shell with a good blend of glass-and-metal. It is expected to support wireless charging and can also reverse charge another device.

Word on the street is that Galaxy Note10 series may lose 3.5mm audio jack, but Samsung may offer Type-C-to-3.55mm connector with the retail package.

New S Pen:

As shown in the Galaxy Note10 teaser, Samsung is betting big on the stylus. In the previous iterations, S Pen made the device more versatile and stand out among rival brands.

This year, Samsung is hinting that the S Pen's tip will be more sensitive to offer natural pen/pencil writing experience. Also, come with new sensors to support gesture controls to function as a camera shutter button, change pen to eraser with a small tap and do other stuff.

Durability:

Like the predecessor, the Galaxy Note10 series, despite having open outlet for the S Pen, it will come with IP68 certification, meaning the device owner need not worry about accidental water splash or taking it for a dip in the swimming pool, provided it is not submerged for more than 30 minutes and remains within 1.5 meters in water.

Processor, Storage, and RAM:

Depending on the region of the sale, Galaxy Note10 series will come with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9825 octa-core processor. It will be backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable). It will run Android Pie OS out-of-the-box and is certain to get Android Q later in the year and also, get Android R in late 2020.

Samsung might also bring the Galaxy Note10+ with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

All models will come with microSD card slot, and the users can have extra storage up to 1TB.

Camera:

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Galaxy Note10 is said to house triple camera module, a 12MP main sensor with variable aperture (1.7F-24F aperture), 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

However, the Galaxy Note10+ model is expected to come with extra Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. For the uninitiated, the ToF is not an extra camera lens, but a sensor, which measures depth field, so that the subject is captured in 3D and offer the natural presentable image in an instant. With this technology, the phone will be able to auto-focus on the subject faster than ever.

On the front, both the Galaxy Note10 series models are expected to come with 10MP camera with F1.6 aperture.

Battery:

The standard Galaxy Note10 is said to house a 3,400mAh battery and the Note10+ would come with 4,000mAh cell.

Expected price:

Samsung's Galaxy Note10 price is expected to start at $949 (approx. Rs 66,881) and the Galaxy Note10+ base model is expected to set you back by $1099 (around Rs 77,453) in the US.

Be advised, the device's cost mentioned above in Rupees is based on latest foreign exchange value, not the retail price.

Expected release date:

If past release pattern is taken as any indication, Samsung is expected to offer new Galaxy Note10 series for pre-order on August 7 in select markets and release the devices to the global markets before the end of this month.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.