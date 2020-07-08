Samsung Galaxy Note20 set for global debut on this date

Leading mobile-maker Samsung on Wednesday (July 8) morning released the online invitation to media and fans announcing to host the second edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event next month.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the South Korean consumer electronics major will be holding an online-only event on 5 August.

What to expect at Samsung's upcoming event?

In the first edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in February, we witnessed the launch of the Galaxy S20 and now, in the second iteration, it will be the turn of the Galaxy Note10 successor to make its debut.

For the last several weeks, we have been seeing the stream of leaks pertaining to Galaxy Note20 specifications. It is touted to come with a new metallic colourway and in fact, we get the hint in Samsung's official teaser of liquid copper-like metal dropping from S-Pen stylus tip.

Inside, the Galaxy Note20 series is most likely to come with Android 10 OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor we see in all the premium phones launched in 2020. Also, there is also a probability of Samsung using its Exynos chipsets for the Galaxy Note20 series in select countries including India.

The new Galaxy Note20 series is also speculated to come with Samsung 108MP sensor on the back and also, the S Pen stylus is expected to get a more sensitive pointer tip and more functionalities.

Here's the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 teaser:

