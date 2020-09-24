Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Top productive tools you should know

Over the last several decades, phones have evolved from being just a standalone communication tool to a portable computer in hand. The advancement of mobile handset technology has helped people become productive like never before.

But, there are very few that can beat the versatility of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. The latest Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G has one of the best hardware for a phone in the market including an excellent super AMOLED display, powerful processor, top-notch camera, a big battery, and most importantly, boasts multi-utility S Pen.

Here are five key utility features of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra series

Dex wireless support

In previous years, users could connect their Galaxy phones to PCs via cable to sync or mirror mobile screen on the monitor. But, now with the new Galaxy Note20 series, users can wirelessly pair with computers.

Also, they can connect nearby TV to create a virtual classroom for the children. Interesting thing is that users can still get their own work done on the phone, including checking emails, and making calls.



DeX now supports wireless connection. Credit: Samsung



Furthermore, users can turn the Galaxy Note20 into a touchpad with intuitive multi-finger gestures and customizable functions, or as an on-screen keyboard with a larger display.

S Pen

With the handy tool like S Pen, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra owners can experience the natural writing feel. Instead of typing words, users can easily jot down a note, create pie charts for presentations, improvise photos with a plethora of editing tools on the Galaxy Note20 phones.



S Pen makes the Galaxy Note20 Ultra a versatile phone. Credit: Samsung



Also, users can also convert the handwritten note to a typed format in various font designs and sizes.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G review: Powerful, unique and future-ready

Samsung Notes app



Samsung Notes app features. Credit: Samsung



The new Samsung Notes app comes with auto-saving and syncing capabilities. With this, Galaxy Note20 series owners can switch between their phone and the connected Windows-powered PC to start work on projects just where they stopped on the phone.

Also, Samsung Notes can sync with Microsoft's OneNote and Outlook on the PC. However, it will be available in November and users should have Microsoft and Samsung accounts.

Furthermore, users can directly import PDF documents—large and small—and write directly on them with the S Pen. Users can add their own notes and diagrams, highlight, strikethrough, and underline. Once done, simply save and share.

Microsoft's productive software integration



Microsoft apps come pre-installed with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Credit: Samsung



During the Galaxy Unpacked event in August, Samsung and Microsoft jointly announced that the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Tab S7 series both will have special incentives including a special 22.5% discount on Microsoft 365, bringing the MRP Rs 5,299 to Rs 4,100.

Also, with Microsoft’s Your Phone app and Link to Windows applications, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra owners can seamlessly access the mobile apps from the Windows 10 PC instantly.

"It’s simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos, and make and receive calls all from your Windows 10 PC. Add your favorite mobile apps to your Taskbar or Start menu so you won’t have to search your phone for your favorite social networking apps or Gallery," Samsung said.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy



Xbox games are accessible to Galaxy Note20 series onwers. Credit: Samsung



In that spirit, Samsung has collaborated with Xbox to offer Xbox Game Pass to Galaxy Note20 series owners for access to over 100 Xbox games directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears 5.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.