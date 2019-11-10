Samsung Galaxy S11 details leaked

Popular leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) recently tweeted that sources had tipped him details about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11 series. According to the tweet, the new lineup would consist of five variants (similar to the current Galaxy S10 lineup), with three different screen sizes.

The smallest, possibly the S11e, will have a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display, the S11's will measure 6.7 inches, and the S11+ will have a huge 6.9-inch display. All the displays will apparently have curved edges without a flat panel option like the S10e, which might come as a disappointment to those who prefer the latter. The displays have also been recently rumored to have a 20:9 aspect ratio, although there is no news about whether they will feature a hole-punch, a notch, or a notch-less design.

All screen sizes are rumored to come with 5G support. However, the S11e and S11 will most probably have LTE variants as well. Seeing as how most analysts predict that 5G rollout will be gradual and won't entirely replace 4G for at least some years, this seems like a wise move on Samsung's part.

Samsung had also recently filed for a trademark for the term 'Space Zoom' at the European Union Intellectual Property Office, with the application describing it as a lossless zoom. Add to that the rumors of Samsung codenaming the S11's camera 'Hubble'(after the deep space Hubble Telescope), and leakster Ice Universe's (@UniverseIce) tweet about the S11 having a new 108-megapixel sensor, it seems to be all but confirmed that the device will sport an upgraded version of the camera setup seen on Xiaomi's new Mi Note 10 and CC9 Pro. The 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor in the Xiaomi device had been in fact developed in collaboration with Samsung, and has very impressive optical zoom capabilities, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the S11 series feature a more refined version of the technology, capable of astrophotography like the Google Pixel 4.

The new flagship series will most probably be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865, with the company's proprietary Exynos chip counterparts in some markets. The S series has been traditionally launched in mid-to-late February, so we can expect official details and possibly a launch date in a few weeks.