Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus, Ultra set to hit Indian stores on this date

After a slight delay, Samsung has finally announced the price and availability details of the flagship Galaxy S20 series for the Indian market.

Samsung has opened the Galaxy S20 series pre-booking window in India on February 15. The devices will be delivered from March 6 onwards in India.

The company is offering Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra with prices starting at Rs 66,999, Rs 73,999 and Rs 92,999, respectively.

It can be noted that the price of the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra are actually much low compared to the global price chart. This possibly to due to the fact the devices are made locally in India.

[Note: In the US, the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra prices starts at-- $999 (approx. Rs 71,400.58), $1,199 (roughly Rs 85694.99) and $1,399 (around Rs 99989.40), respectively]

Furthermore, the company as part of the promotional launch programme, is offering Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 1,999 to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S20 Plus buyers. Whereas the S20, consumers can claim Galaxy Buds+ for Rs 2,999.

All the S20 series models' buyers can avail Samsung Care+ for just Rs 1,999. It will cover the complete phone from any kind of accidental physical or liquid damage. This includes front screen and covers the phone from any liquid damage for a period of one year.

Samsung is also partnering with Reliance Iio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to offer lucrative data plans for their respective subscribers who wish to buy the pre-book Galaxy S20 series.



The new Galaxy S20 series (Credit: Samsung)



Galaxy S20 series: Key features you should know

The company claims that the Galaxy S20 series models come with several world-first camera innovations They boast a new camera system—powered by AI and with Samsung’s biggest image sensor.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra houses industry-first 'Space Zoom' technology with 100x zoom, which is achieved by a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super-Resolution Zoom.

The device uses multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view than ever before, Samsung claims.

[Note: The Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 come with 30X Zoom]

Also, the new Galaxy S20 series phones boast Single Take feature, a type of burst mode that uses all the lenses in rear camera at one go. The user can shoot a Single Take video for up to 10 seconds to get a variety of formats. And he or she can also choose the best style for the moment without having to reshoot.

Another interesting aspect is the Galaxy S20 series is the only smartphone in the world to offer 8K video recording. It consumes close to 600MB for one minute 8K video recording; thankfully, the devices come with memory expansion up to 1.5TB.

Samsung Galaxy S20 | S20 Plus | S20 Ultra: Specifications

Display: Quad HD+ Quad HD+ (3200X1440p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification (All three have same display, but differ in screen sizes)

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2

Chipset: Either Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 series (for the Indian market) chipset

RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128GB/26GB/512GB (expandable up to 1TB)

S20 Ultra Camera: Quad-camera module-- Ultra Wide 12M (with f/2.2, 120-degree FOV)+ Wide-angle 108MP (with f/1.8, 79-degree, PDAF, OIS)+ Telephoto 48MP (with PDAF, f/3.5, 24-degree, OIS) + DepthVision. On the front, it has a 40MP sensor with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100X, Hybrid Optic Zoom up to 10X and can even record 8K resolution videos.

S20 Ultra front-camera: 40MP sensor with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

S20 Plus Camera: Quad-camera module-- ultra-wide 12MP with f/2.2(120˚)+ wide-angle 12MP, F1.8(79˚) with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS+Telephoto 64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS+DepthVision, 30X zoom

S20 camera: Triple camera module-- ultra-wide 12MP, F2.2(120˚)+ wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8(79-degree) with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS+ Telephoto 64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76-degree), OIS

S20 Plus & S20 front camera: 10MP selfie camera with Dual Pixel AF, f/2.2(80-degree)

S20 Ultra battery: 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability

S20 Plus battery: 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

S20 battery: 4,000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

Add-ons: All three S20 series phones come with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM), Near Field Communication, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, 4G-LTE (Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20) and in select regions, they will support 5G ( Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave3, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing).

However, there is no word on when the Galaxy Z Flip will be released in India.

