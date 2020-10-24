Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review: Reliable mid-range Android tablet

After launching the premium Galaxy Tab S7 series, Samsung recently released an affordable tablet Galaxy Tab A7 in India.

On paper, it has a decent set of hardware, but does it deliver the goods? Let's check it out.

Design, build quality, and display:

The new Galaxy Tab A7 flaunts a sleek design language with a metallic shell on the back. Also, it is very light and easy to carry around with ease.

The Dark Grey model looks beautiful in the sunlight. Besides this, it comes in two colours- Gold and Silver.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+(2000x1200p) display with uniform bezels and has an 80% screen to body ratio. It has a TFT (Thin-Film-transistor)-based LCD screen. Though it is a bit dull compared to ultra-premium LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) screen-based Tab S7, Tab A7's screen is really good for its price range.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It has a stereo sound with quad speakers, two each on the opposite side in landscape mode. It stays true to Samsung's claim of the device delivering an immersive cinematic experience. Also, it also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack port, which has become a rare feature these days.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I had a really good time watching videos on YouTube and the screen size of Tab A7 perfectly apt for reading e-books as well.

Performance:

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core (2.0GHz x 4 cores + 1.8GHz x 4 cores) processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expanded up to 1TB).

The Galaxy Tab A7 does a fine job of doing all the day-to-day tasks smoothly. It is best suited for video consumption and attends online classes.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Unlike other tablets, which come with cameras in the portrait mode, Samsung has incorporated a 5MP front camera in middle in the landscape mode, offering a wide display angle so users can use a stand to attend online classes for long hours.

Also, there are other accessories such keyboard, which come in handy to write a document or work on a simple school project.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The front camera consistently worked fine in terms of recognising my face for biometric verifications. It has a low False Rejection Rate (FRR) compared to other brands in the under Rs 20,000 price segment.

Also, it can record full HD (1920 x 1080) at 30fps and come in handy for high-resolution video chatting.

On the back, it houses an 8MP snapper. it takes decent pictures, but wouldn't recommend going to the garden to click pictures of flowers. Instead, it can be put to better use for doing productive stuff; for instance, taking snaps of textbook pages or any document to convert them to PDFs or Word document.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes with an 8MP sensor on the back. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



With a 7040mAh, it can last a full day under normal usage. But, if you use LTE mobile data via SIM, it will drain faster. I suggest the customers consume media on the Galaxy Tab A7 or any tablet for that matter on Wi-Fi for watching videos longer. One qualm I have with this tablet is that it takes close to four hours to fully charge from zero to 100% battery.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Final thoughts:

Over-all, the Galaxy Tab A7 is a reliable Android tablet for its price. Samsung tablet offers long battery life and most importantly, the display is good enough to watch multi-media content for long hours.

It is best suited for customers looking for a mid-range tablet for their children to attend online classes and also read e-books.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, adults can have a wonderful time watching movies on multi-media streaming platforms, browse the internet, and do shopping on e-commerce applications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 comes in two variants-- LTE model for Rs 21,999 and the Wi-Fi model for Rs 17,999.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review: Versatile tablet

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.