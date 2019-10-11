Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Watch 4G, Active2 launched

Samsung seems to be on a roll particularly in India. Last week, it launched the new flagship phone Galaxy Fold and a budget Galaxy A20s. Now, the company is bringing three new gadgets-- Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Active2 and Watch 4G in the country ahead of the Deepavali festival.

The Galaxy Tab S6 made its global debut in August. It sports a 10.5-inch super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 287 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution. It is complemented by quad speakers sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos system to offer immersive experience while watching multi-media content on the device.

On the rear side, its flaunts a metallic shell with dual-cameras (13MP + 5MP) in the top left the corner and just below, the company has made a vertical concave slot to hold the detachable S Pen.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor backed by Game Booster with AI capabilities to enhance the gaming experience on through optimized FPS, screen lag, loading time and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a massive 7,040mAh non-removable cell, which will be able to offer a full day's battery life under mixed usage. It comes in Mountain Gray and Cloud Blue colours and will be available in stores and online from October 11 for Rs 59,900



The Galaxy Tab S6 series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



The Galaxy Watch Active2 sports a curved Super AMOLED screen with rotating touch bezel, which can turn both clockwise and counter-clockwise to change screen face and access other information. It comes with a simple One UI interface, wherein the consumer can easily select favourite apps and navigate through the watch to find features easily.

It is powered by the company's proprietary 1.15Ghz Exynos 9110 dual-core processor with Tizen OS, up to 1.5GB RAM and 4GB storage. It comes in two sizes 40mm and 44mm with 247mAh and 340mAh batteries, respectively.

As far as the durability is concerned, the Galaxy Watch Active2 comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 rating and 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning the smart wearable capable of sustaining a wide range of environmental conditions and water pressure up to 50 meters for close to 30 minutes.

Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy Active2 houses electrical heart sensor for ECG (Electrocardiogram) readout, but will be activated later in the year via software. It comes with a 44mm dial and in 2 material variants – Stainless Steel and Aluminium. The Watch Active2 Steel comes in silver, black and gold finish at Rs 31,990 while the Watch Active2 Aluminium comes in black, rose gold and cloud silver finish at Rs 26,990.



The new Galaxy Watch Active2 series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



On the other hand. The Galaxy Watch 4G comes in 46mm and 42mm sizes with a Super AMOLED display. It can automatically track six of the most popular exercises— walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rowing, and dynamic workouts — in addition, to 21 new indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities. The Galaxy Watch can also help users track food and water intake as well. Furthermore, it also supports Spotify, allowing users to listen to songs offline or without a smartphone.

With cellular connectivity, the Galaxy Watch can work independently without the companion mobile nearby. Users can just leave the phone home and go for a walk or jog, yet be able to make/answer phone calls or send/receive messages on the smart wearable.

The Galaxy Watch 4G is currently compatible with Samsung smartphones and will work on the Airtel and Jio networks. It will be available from October 11 in both 46mm and 42mm variants at Rs 30,990 and Rs 28,490, respectively.

