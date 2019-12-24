Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G debuts in India

After launching the new Galaxy Watch 4G edition, Samsung is bringing the new Watch Active2 with LTE support to India.

It has the same design and internal hardware as seen in the original Galaxy Watch Active2 and the only addition is the eSIM feature that offers the owner the independence leave the phone home and go for a jog or walk without worrying about missing out any important messages or call. If need be, he or she can make a call or send messages right from the wrist via the Galaxy Watch Active2.

Unlike the standard Galaxy Watch, which comes with physical rotating bezel, the Active2 sports a curved Super AMOLED screen with a touch bezel, which mimics rotation and can turn both clockwise and counter-clockwise to change screen face and access other information.

It comes with a simple One UI interface, wherein the consumer can easily select favourite apps and navigate through the watch to find features easily.

Inside, it comes with the company's proprietary 1.15Ghz Exynos 9110 dual-core processor with Tizen OS, up to 1.5GB RAM and 4GB storage. It comes in two sizes 40mm and 44mm with 247mAh and 340mAh batteries, respectively.

As the name suggests, Galaxy Watch Active2 is tailor-made for outdoor junkies. It comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 rating and 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning the smart wearable capable of sustaining a wide range of environmental conditions and water pressure up to 50 meters for close to 30 minutes.

Another notable aspect of the Watch Active2 is that it boasts an electrical heart sensor for ECG (Electrocardiogram) readout feature similar to Apple Watch Series 4 ( & Series 5).

However, Samsung is yet to get approval from government agencies. Once they get the nod, the company will activate the ECG feature via a software update.

If given the choice between the Galaxy Watch 4G and the Active2 4G, I would go for the latter. ted later in the year via software.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G comes with a 44mm steel dial in silver, black and gold finishes for Rs 35,990.

