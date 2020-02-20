Samsung Galaxy Z Flip India price revealed

After the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has announced the pre-order and price details of the flagship Galaxy Z Flip in India.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip costs Rs 1,09,999 in India. Consumers can pre-book the device starting February 21. The shipping of the device will commence from February 26 onwards.

As part of the promotional launch scheme, the company is offering accidental damage coverage (for one-year), which includes 1-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at a discounted fee, a 24X7 Dedicated Call Center Support (1800-20-7267864)and there is upto 12 month interest free EMI options.

Also, the Galaxy Z Flip owners are entitled to get four Month free YouTube premium subscription.

The new Galaxy Z Flip flaunts premium metal casing with a small 1.1-inch Super AMOLED-based cover display (300 x 112p). This comes handy to screen phone callers, and also view instant notifications such as SMS, emails in small bits with sender information, in addition to time, weather details. It also opens a viewfinder for the camera beside it, if the user decides to take a selfie without unfurling the phone.

When unfurled, it has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2636 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio, a punch-hole camera (with 10MP sensor, F2.4, 1.22μm pixel size, 80-degree field of view), a first for any foldable mobile.



The Galaxy Z Flip series (Credit: Samsung)



Also, Samsung claims the device is incorporated with new-age ultra-thin glass, which is another first for a commercial foldable phone. Rival phones come with plastic-based flexible screen.

Another interesting thing about the new Galaxy Z Flip is that the hinge has a special brush with minute bristles underneath to keep the dust and particulate matter entering inside the phone and cause damage to the screen or internal components.

Also, the Galaxy Z Flip comes with Flex mode, wherein a user can fold the phone at different angles similar to a laptop.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging capability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Key features

Main display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2636 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio

Cover display: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED-based cover screen (300 x 112p)

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2

Processor: 7nm class 2.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core

RAM+Storage: 8GB RAM +256GB storage

Rear-side Camera: dual-camera-- 12MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2, pixel size: 1.12μm, Field of View: 123-degree)+ 12MP wide-angle camera (super speed dual pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 78-degree) with OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization), up to 8x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording and tracking AF

Front camera: 0MP sensor, F2.4, 1.22μm pixel size, 80-degree field of view

Battery: 3,300mAh with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.