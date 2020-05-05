Samsung India announces e-vouchers for Galaxy S20 series buyers

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown in India and on the bright side, allowed shops and other activities to start in Orange and Green zones, where COVID-19 cases are fewer or none in those regions.

Now, Samsung has announced new scheme where-in prospective buyers of Galaxy S20, S20 Plus or S20 Ultra can claim e-vouchers worth close to Rs 4,000.

It can be noted that pre-booked customers who purchase and activate their S20 devices between May 4 to May 20, 2020 are eligible for the e-voucher. These vouchers can be used to purchase any other Galaxy product available on Samsung.com.

Also, those who pre-booked Galaxy S20 on Samsung e-store before the lockdown also be able to redeem the following offers till June 15, 2020.

Furthermore, Consumers with HDFC card can avail Rs 6,000 cash on buying Galaxy S20 series. Also, Samsung offers an extra Rs 5000 discount via an upgrade plan.

That's not all. Consumers who buy either Galaxy S20 Plus or S20 Ultra can grab Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11990 for just Rs 1999. On the other hand, Galaxy S20 buyers can get the same wireless earphones for Rs 2,999.

Samsung, as per the MHA regulations and zonal guidelines, has started selling phones on both official e-store (Samsung.com) and partner e-commerce platforms in India.

For the uninitiated, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra come with prices starting at Rs 70,500, Rs 77,900, and Rs 97,900, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S20 | S20 Plus | S20 Ultra: Specifications

Display: Quad HD+ Quad HD+ (3200X1440p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification (All three have same display, but differ in screen sizes)

OS: Android 10-based One UI 2

Chipset: Either Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 series (for the Indian market) chipset

RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128GB/26GB/512GB (expandable up to 1TB)

S20 Ultra Camera: Quad-camera module-- Ultra Wide 12M (with f/2.2, 120-degree FOV)+ Wide-angle 108MP (with f/1.8, 79-degree, PDAF, OIS)+ Telephoto 48MP (with PDAF, f/3.5, 24-degree, OIS) + DepthVision. On the front, it has a 40MP sensor with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100X, Hybrid Optic Zoom up to 10X and can even record 8K resolution videos.

S20 Ultra front-camera: 40MP sensor with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

S20 Plus Camera: Quad-camera module-- ultra-wide 12MP with f/2.2(120˚)+ wide-angle 12MP, F1.8(79˚) with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS+Telephoto 64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS+DepthVision, 30X zoom

S20 camera: Triple camera module-- ultra-wide 12MP, F2.2(120˚)+ wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8(79-degree) with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS+ Telephoto 64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76-degree), OIS

S20 Plus & S20 front camera: 10MP selfie camera with Dual Pixel AF, f/2.2(80-degree)

S20 Ultra battery: 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability

S20 Plus battery: 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

S20 battery: 4,000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

Add-ons: All three S20 series phones come with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM), Near Field Communication, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, 4G-LTE (Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20) and in select regions, they will support 5G ( Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave3, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing).

