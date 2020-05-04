Samsung India announces ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-book deals on TVs and more

Samsung offers ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-book deals

With India stepping into COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0 with several relaxations on retail services and other activities in Orange and Green zones from May 4, Samsung has announced 'Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-book offers on home appliances.

Various state governments, depending on the regions affected with coronavirus, are allowing people to go to work, open shops, and travel. With Samsung's new offer, people need not have to wait in long queues at stores and don't even have to risk failing social distancing norms and get infected with the virus. Buyers can just log in to the Samsung website and claim 15% discount (only on HFDC debit/credit cards) on various consumer electronics goods including QLED 8K TVs, QLED 4K TVs, smart TVs, Convertible 5-in-1, and Curd Maestro refrigerators, hygiene steam clean washing machines, smart ovens with masala & sun-dry, tandoor and slim fry technologies. 

Also, consumers can avail no-cost EMIs with long term finance options of up to 18 months, besides Express Delivery. Samsung is also offering 1+1 extended warranty on the panel for smart TVs and 30-day trial offer of ZEE5 Premium pack.

On smart ovens, consumers are entitled to get a 10-year ceramic enamel warranty, a free Borosil kit and 5-year magnetron warranty.

As far as the refrigerators are concerned, they come with a 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor. Washing machines also come with 10-12 year motor warranty, while air conditioners come with free installation offer, 5-year condenser warranty, 5-year PCB controller warranty, and free AC gas recharge offer. Interested consumers can log in Samsung website (here).

“In the past one month, we have received thousands of queries from consumers across the country as to how they could buy our TV or Digital Appliances, as they felt the need to equip their homes with the latest technology while they stayed home and worked from home. Many are wanting to upsize with Samsung once the lockdown restrictions are relaxed. At Samsung, consumer well-being is top priority and so we are committed to take every step to provide convenience to them and their families. Through our pre-book offer on Samsung Shop, we want to ensure our consumers get the fastest delivery possible as per Government regulation on relaxation of lockdown from a Samsung authorised retailer nearest to them, without having to step out of their homes till normalcy returns,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

 

