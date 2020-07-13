Samsung launches SpaceMax Family Hub smart refrigerator in India

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung on Monday (July 13) launched the new line of smart refrigerator series SpaceMax Family Hub in India.

Samsung's SpaceMax Family Hub comes with a built-in camera inside, that allows owners to take a quick peek inside the refrigerator with a multi-finger swipe down on the Family Hub screen on their Galaxy phones without much hassle.

People with other branded phones can make use of the Family Hub app to see what’s inside the refrigerator remotely, even while you are out shopping. It allows the users to create shopping lists, food memos, digitally label food with expiration dates and set reminders so that he or she doesn't forget to stock up on their favourite food.

Another notable aspect of the new Samsung fridge is the Meal Planner, as the latter can intuitively understand the items in the inventory and suggests relevant food recipes as per the dietary preferences set by the owner.

The SpaceMax Family Hub flaunts a massive 21.5-inch FHD touch screen display with 25-watt speakers, which comes handy in the kitchen to watch videos on how to cook favourite food or else listen to favourite song (on Spotify or Gaana) or mirror their Samsung TV to watch movies/sports while cooking.

Also, family members can integrate their schedules, share pictures and text messages by using The Family Connection feature on the refrigerator’s touchscreen.



The new SpaceMax Family Hub fridge Picture Credit: Samsung India



Like the Galaxy phones, Samsung is offering its proprietary Bixby voice assistant feature on SpaceMax Family Hub so users can ask the assistant read out the latest news on current affairs, cricket score or realtime weather, numerous other stuff without having to move an inch in the kitchen.

Also, if the user installs Samsung's SmartThings app on their phone and pair it with SpaceMax Family Hub fridge, they can monitor and control Power Cool, Power Freeze and Ice Maker features of the refrigerator anytime, anywhere. The app can also provide door open notification and self-diagnosis as well.

Samsung's new premium smart fridge comes with Digital Inverter Technology that provides up to 50% energy saving. Additionally, features Deodorizing Filter, which keeps the refrigerator fresh by constantly passing air through built-in activated carbon filters.

Furthermore, the Power Cool & Power Freeze features offer rapid cooling performance at the touch of a button for the fridge and freezer compartments respectively while the Auto Ice-maker ensures plenty of ice all the time without compromising on freezer space.



The new SpaceMax Family Hub fridge Picture Credit: Samsung India



The SpaceMax Family Hub comes in 657-litres in Premium Black Matt finish and will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart, Samsung, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijaysales.com from July 13 to 26, at a special price of Rs 1,96,990.

The pre-book offer also includes additional benefits like cashback up to Rs 9,000 and a free Galaxy Note 10 Lite worth INR 37,999. After this period, it will be available for Rs 2,19,900.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.