Samsung launches ultra premium Galaxy Z Fold2 5G in India

After the global launch on September 1, Samsung has announced availability details of the company's most premium phone of 2020-- Galaxy Z Fold2-- in India.

The new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will go on sale on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores on September 14 onwards. It comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colors and costs Rs 1,49,999.Also, it can be pre-booked and prospective buyers can avail lucrative deals such as no-cost EMI (for 12 months) at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com

Furthermore, the device owners can get YouTube Premium free for 4 months and subscribe to Microsoft office 365 at a 22% discount.

The pricing very interesting because the new phone has a more powerful chipset, a new design, a wider cover display, and yet costs less than the original Galaxy Fold cost Rs 1.65 lakh. The only logical explanation is that maybe Galaxy Z Fold2 is being assembled in India and Samsung is passing on the benefits to the consumers. We will know more about this in the coming days when DH reviews the new phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Key features you should know

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold2 has undergone a lot of changes to correct the mistakes of the first-generation model launched in 2019, both in terms of design and building materials.

It boasts improved ultra-thin glass on the main screen and is anchored by the hideaway hinge, which is perfectly integrated into the device body with the CAM mechanism. This technology allows all-new Flex mode experiences. The company says that it has equipped Galaxy Z Fold2 with sweeper technology, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip.



A tiny brush with minute bristles is placed within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. It can be noted that the gap is much smaller than on the Galaxy Z Flip. The company has employed revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fiber composition, and adjusted fiber density. Thereby durability of the Galaxy Z Fold2 is increased.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports a two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. On the front, it has a 6.2-inch HD+ (2260 x 816p) super AMOLED cover display with a pixel density of 386 ppi (pixels per inch). When unfurled, it opens into a gigantic 7.6-inch ultra-thin QXGA+(2208 x 1768p) 2X dynamic AMOLED infinity flex screen with a 22.5:18 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 373ppi.



The company says that it has learned a lot of lessons from the first generation Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip, and based on feedback, it has incorporated a lot of improvements in the new Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Under-the-hood, It houses a 7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor (3.0GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8Ghz) and will be available with the same chipset across global markets. It is backed by Android 10 OS, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charger (Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA) and supports wireless power share feature.

