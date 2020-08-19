Samsung pledges long-term Android OS update support for these Galaxy phones, tablets

World's leading mobile maker Samsung, earlier in the month, launched a new line of Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Watch3, Buds Live, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Tab S7 series.

During the event, Samsung revealed that the company would offer long-term software support for the aforementioned devices. But, did not reveal if the devices launched this year, will have the same privileges.

To everyone's surprise, Samsung has now released long list phones (Galaxy S, Note, Fold & A series) and tablets (Tab S series) eligible for Android OS updates till 2022. This means the devices will get three major OS versions including Android 11 (2020), Android 12 (2021), and Android 13 (2022). The routine Google security patches will also be offered for the same period to thwart threats from malware and other cyber threats.

Here is the list of Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for three major Android updates:

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices



Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Watch3, Buds Live, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Tab S7 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020. Credit: Samsung



It should be noted that the Samsung phones, which were launched in 2019, will get updates till 2021.

"For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow to provide the optimized mobile experience for our users. Furthermore, Samsung provides Samsung Knox, defense-grade end-to-end security platform6, Android regular security updates7 and proprietary app features updates to most of the Galaxy devices as quickly as possible," said Samsung.

The company has promised that Google's latest Android 11 will be delivered to all the eligible phones at the earliest.

This is a welcome move by Samsung, which is long been accused of slacking on delivering timely updates even for flagship phones.

