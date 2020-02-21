Samsung pushes weird 'Find My Mobile 1' app notification to Galaxy devices

Several Samsung phone owners around the world received a weird 'Find My Phone' app notification with numerical leaving many puzzled.

The push notification had just a numerical 1 repeated twice in two lines and upon touching, it did nothing. However, Samsung Find My Phone is a major security app that helps users to remotely locate or lock their devices, delete the in-phone data, allows them back up data stored on the devices to Samsung Cloud, and also block access to Samsung Pay.



Samsung Galaxy phone with double 1 message Credit: Twitter/Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile)



With such critical functions on the Find My Phone app, some Samsung phone users got scared that their device might have got hacked or maybe the device got infected by malware or the data got erased.

Several people took to social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit and Facebook, to know what the double 1 notification meant or anybody else received the same message. Thankfully, it was a benign notification, the company confirmed.

Taking note of the widespread chatter on the internet, Samsung UK confirmed on Twitter, that it was accidental push notification.

The double 1 message was supposed to be passed around internally in the company and was making sure all the Find My Mobile app's service is working properly, but go deployed to the public by mistake.

Recently, a notification about “Find My Mobile 1” occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers. ^LF — Samsung Help UK (@SamsungHelpUK) February 20, 2020

Rest assured, the message is harmless and the Samsung Galaxy phone owners move on with their life.

