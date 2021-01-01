Samsung teaser hints at Galaxy S21 launch in January

For the past several years, Samsung has been hosting flagship Galaxy S series launch events in February-end or early March, just around the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Now, it looks like we may expect the 2021 edition of the Galaxy S phones as early as January. Samsung US on YouTube has released the video teaser showing the evolution of the Galaxy S from the generation to the last 2020 model. And, ends with the message-- "A new Galaxy awaits'.

Usually, most smartphone-maker including Samsung start releasing teasers three or two weeks before the official unveiling event. So, we expect the new phone, which is most likely to be called the Galaxy S21 series to make its debut in the second or third week of January.

Like the previous year, Samsung will most probably bring three variants-- Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.

As per the latest reports, the new Galaxy S21 is likely to come with the new 5nm class Exynos 2100 chipset, improved design language and upgraded camera hardware.

Also, speculations are rife that South Korean companies may follow Apple's steps to let go of the charger and earphones from the retail package of the Galaxy S21.

Recently, Samsung took down a Twitter post ridiculing the Cupertino-based company for removing the EarPods and adaptor from iPhone 12 and other older iPhones' box manufactured after October 2020.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 phone teaser below:

