Samsung to host another Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event next week

It's barely a couple of weeks since Samsung hosted Galaxy Unpacked 2020 to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold2 and now, the company is holding another event to next week.

As per the teaser video, Samsung is expected to unveil a special edition phone developed based on feedback from customers and fans on September 23 at 10 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST).

"Over the years, Samsung has developed a special relationship with Galaxy fans around the world. Their valuable feedback has helped create exciting innovations and made mobile experiences better for everyone," the company said in the media invitation.

Teaser images indicate the phone will be available in vivid colours-- bright red, orange, mint green, snow white, light purple, night blue.

Word on the street is that Samsung may announce the new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE).

It is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen (up to 120Hz refresh rate), in-screen fingerprint sensor, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass shield, IP68 certification (survive up to 1.5 meters or around five feet underwater for close to 30 minutes), Android 10-based One UI 3, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), main triple camera module -- main 12MP sensor+ 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens+ 8MP telephoto lens, a 10MP front snapper and 4,500mAh battery with 15W or 25W fast charger.

Similar to the Galaxy S20 or the Note20 series, Samsung, depending on the region of sale, will offer the Galaxy S20 FE either with proprietary Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 System-on-Chip (SoC).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE probably cost less compared to the original premium Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 series.

