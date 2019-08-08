Samsung unveils Galaxy Note10 series; key specs, price

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung pulled the wraps off the new flagship Galaxy Note10 series.

Like the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung is offering Galaxy Note10 in two variants-- a standard Galaxy Note10 and a top-end Galaxy Note10+. Both feature identical design language and also the internal hardware is almost the same, but differ in a few aspects.

Barring the screen sizes an resolution (6.3-inch full HD+ and 6.8-inch Quad HD+), both flaunt long candy-bar exterior outlook with the high-quality metal-and-glass case. On the front, Samsung has incorporated a tiny front camera on the top and the rest is covered with a fully functional edge-to-edge display.

The company likes to call it the Cinematic Infinity-O Display and is nearly bezel-less, which guarantees to offer enriching viewing experience and most importantly, the vast display can be well utilised to take notes with the S Pen.

They boast dynamic AMOLED display and come with HDR10+ certification and Dynamic Tone Mapping. With such features, viewing photos and videos will look brighter than previous Note devices, and feature a stunning, wide color range.

"UL (Underwriters Laboratories) has verified the Galaxy Note10 display for its 98% color and brightness uniformity. The Eye Comfort display reduces blue light without affecting color quality for comfortable viewing," Samsung claims.

Samsung has re-designed the S Pen. Now, users can jot down notes, instantly convert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes, and export it to a variety of different formats, including Microsoft Word. Users can now customize notes by shrinking, enlarging, or changing the color of the text. In just a few taps, meeting minutes can be formatted and shared; bursts of inspiration can quickly become editable documents.



Galaxy Note10 series; Picture credit: Samsung



Also, the Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled S Pen supports by adding Air actions, allowing you to control certain aspects of the device using hand gestures. The company is also releasing Air actions SDK for developers so that they can create numerous customized controls that give users the ability to play games or other third-party applications using gestures.

But due to design constraints and incorporation of a bigger battery, Samsung has let go the much loved 3.55 mm audio jack. And also, the company will not be offering 3.5mm jack-to-Type C connector dongle with the retail package.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Galaxy Note10 comes with triple-camera-- one, 16MP F2.2 (123°), Wide-angle 12MP sensor with OIS (77°) and 12MP Telephoto.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10+ comes with quad-camera. It features the same three sensors as seen in the generic model, but with an additional depth sensor.

Both the Galaxy Note10 series phones come with identical 10MP front camera.

Depending on the region of sale, both the Galaxy Note10 series will come with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core or the Exynos 9825 octa-core processor. Both the phones run Android Pie-based One UI and will get Android Q later in the year.

The standard Galaxy Note10 comes with 3,500mAh battery and the Note10+ houses a bigger 4,300mAh cell.

In India, Galaxy Note10+ will be available in 12GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB variants. With a Micro SD card, consumers can add additional 1TB storage. Galaxy Note10 will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant (no Micro SD). Both the devices will come in three colours- Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black.

The Galaxy Note10+ will be available starting Rs 79,999, while Galaxy Note10 is priced at Rs 69,999. Customers can pre-book their Galaxy Note across select retail outlets and online portals including Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ.

As part of the promotional campaign, Samsung intends to reward early buyers and loyal fans who wish to pre-book the devices. Those with HDFC credit or debit cards are entitled to get Rs 6,000 discount on retail outlets. Even ICICI credit or debit cards can claim the same discount but only on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm & Tata CLiQ.

All consumers pre-booking the Galaxy Note10 and 10+ devices would also be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active at just Rs 9,999 which currently retails for Rs 19,990.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.