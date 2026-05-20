Scientists say ‘dentists’ existed even before humans came to life

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Neanderthals performed advanced dental treatments, including caries removal, 400,000 years ago, predating modern humans.
Key points
• Prehistoric dental care
Neanderthals used sharp tools to treat tooth cavities around 400,000 years ago, demonstrating advanced medical knowledge.
• Neanderthal intelligence
Despite being a separate species, Neanderthals exhibited high intelligence, social values, and tool-making skills.
• Earliest dental treatment
A molar from Chagyrskaya Cave in Siberia shows intentional drilling to remove caries, the earliest known dental treatment.
• Neanderthal survival
The patient likely survived the procedure, though the absence of filling suggests chronic infection risk.
• Toothpick use
Neanderthals used toothpicks to alleviate pain from inflammation and remove food debris.
Key statistics
400,000 to 40,000 years ago
Timeframe of Neanderthal existence
26
Number of dental specimens found in Chagyrskaya Cave
70
Total fossils excavated from Chagyrskaya Cave
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 May 2026, 09:52 IST