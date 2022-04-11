Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within.
Lucky Colour: Teal
Lucky Number: 7
