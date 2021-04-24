Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 24, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Contacts or plans with siblings may not go so well. But you can negotiate favourable contracts and partnerships now. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 1
