Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 28, 2022

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 28 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 01:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.

Lucky Colour: Buff

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

