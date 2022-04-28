Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 28 | Free Online Astrology

Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Lucky Colour: Buff
Lucky Number: 3
