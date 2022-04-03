Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 3, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 4
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow
Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote
Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting
India sees warmest March in 122 years
Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'
Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup
Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages